Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.
EYEG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.
