Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

EYEG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

