Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

