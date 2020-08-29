Research Analysts Set Expectations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNNMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. AlphaValue downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.29. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.