FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increased by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.