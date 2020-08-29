Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Infosys Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of INFY opened at $12.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 122,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 77,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

