FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

KNCAY stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). KONICA MINOLTA/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

