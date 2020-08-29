FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

KNCAY stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). KONICA MINOLTA/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

