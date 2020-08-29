Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,158 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,424% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

