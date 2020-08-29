Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 37,762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 13,985 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

