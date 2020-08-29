MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.14. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 93,722 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.
About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
