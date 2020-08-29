MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.14. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 93,722 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in MDC Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,671,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,022,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bilibili
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bilibili
Filo Mining Stock Price Up 1%
Filo Mining Stock Price Up 1%
MDC Partners Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73
MDC Partners Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Price Up 11.5%
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Price Up 11.5%
OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ Trading Down 3.5%
OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ Trading Down 3.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report