MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.14. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 93,722 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in MDC Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,671,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,022,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

