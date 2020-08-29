Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

