OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ (OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ) Trading Down 3.5%

OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ (OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 9,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

About OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ (OTCMKTS:CLNY.PJ)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a global investment firm focused on building, financing, and owning digital infrastructure assets serving the world's leading technology and telecommunications companies. The Company has assets under management of approximately $50 billion composed of $38 billion of capital managed on behalf of third-party institutional and retail investors and $12 billion of investment interests on its own balance sheet.

