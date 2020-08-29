Caldas Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Caldas Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$3.47 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Caldas Gold Corp., a junior mining company, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. Caldas Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

