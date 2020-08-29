BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR alerts:

BZQIY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services in Israel. The company operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television. It offers basic telephony services on domestic telephone lines, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; broadband Internet access infrastructure services; transmission and data-communication services to business customers and communications providers; virtual server services, Bcloud and Bcyber services; smart home, business, and city services; IP Centrex, a private virtual PBX services; and B144 services, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, Wi-Fi, SMS, BCAM, and remote backup.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.