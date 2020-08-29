UBS Group Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Neutral

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Bank of America raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $57.59.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.