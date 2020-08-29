Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler Holding AG Participation presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $255.25 on Thursday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.33.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

