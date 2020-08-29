Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.75. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $223.33. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

