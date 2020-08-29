Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report sales of $37.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.52 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $111.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $124.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $166.10 million, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $184.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

