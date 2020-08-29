Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.