Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.49. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 22,372 shares traded.

GURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.23 and a quick ratio of 35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 247.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

