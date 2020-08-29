Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.01

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $24.63. Keyera shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 869,013 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.31.

Get Keyera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.01.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp will post 1.5499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock purchased 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total value of C$442,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,561,740. Insiders have bought 3,268 shares of company stock worth $66,129 in the last ninety days.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.