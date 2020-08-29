ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.45. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 133,614 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.