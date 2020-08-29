OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. OmniTek Engineering shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 17,002 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

