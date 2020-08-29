Veoneer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,643% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

VNE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.