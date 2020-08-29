Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

