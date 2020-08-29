Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sempra Energy Call Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,102% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

