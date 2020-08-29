Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.60. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 33,424 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autodesk, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autodesk, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Gulf Resources Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63
Gulf Resources Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63
Rediff.com India Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Rediff.com India Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Keyera Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.01
Keyera Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.01
ParkerVision Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45
ParkerVision Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report