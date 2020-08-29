Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.60. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 33,424 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

