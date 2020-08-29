Investors Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Union Gaming Research cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.