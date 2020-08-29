Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.92. Francesca’s shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 136,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 269.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 130,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

