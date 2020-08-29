Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.36. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 41,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen bought 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $48,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $363,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,912 shares of company stock worth $601,854 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

