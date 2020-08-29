IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.07

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $25.51. IPSEN S A/S shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

