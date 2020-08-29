Investors Buy High Volume of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Call Options (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,088% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

CBRL opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

