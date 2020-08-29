Bruker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 689% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

BRKR opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Bruker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

