Traders Purchase High Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,213 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical volume of 330 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $811.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

