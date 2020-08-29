Everi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $5,174,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

EVRI opened at $8.28 on Friday. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market cap of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

