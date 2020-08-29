CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $20.35. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

