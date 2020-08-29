Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.28. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 40,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.