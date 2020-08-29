Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.03 and traded as high as $36.94. Silicom shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 9,700 shares trading hands.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicom by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $116,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

