Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $6.20. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 323,601 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

