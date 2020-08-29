Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $17.68. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,013 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant comprises about 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

