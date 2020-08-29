Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.29. Danaos shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 171,161 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

