Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 276,173 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
