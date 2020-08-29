Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 276,173 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,668 shares during the period. Vista Gold comprises approximately 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

