Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Scientific Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:SCIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.35. Scientific Learning shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,682 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

