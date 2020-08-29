Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.35

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.35 and traded as high as $61.94. Moog shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 168,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOG.A shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $657.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Moog Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

