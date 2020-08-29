Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.97

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $28.09. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

About Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Sterlite Industries India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterlite Industries India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37
CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14
Solar Senior Capital Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14
Silicom Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03
Silicom Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03
Orion Energy Systems Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28
Orion Energy Systems Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28
Summer Infant Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86
Summer Infant Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86
Origin Agritech Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35
Origin Agritech Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report