Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.33. Maiden shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 26,200 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Steven Harold Nigro acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Also, Director Keith A. Thomas acquired 43,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 68,334 shares of company stock worth $88,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Maiden worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.