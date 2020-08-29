Calix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical daily volume of 746 call options.

NYSE CALX opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

