Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 8,129 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell by 66.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

