Guess? Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,115 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

GES opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.68. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guess? will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Guess? by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess? by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

