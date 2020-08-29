Investors Buy Large Volume of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Call Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 1,229 call options.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

