Just Energy Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.29.

NYSE JE opened at $0.39 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

